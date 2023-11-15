Lighting the way to Silver Bells: Behind the scenes decorating two floats

With Silver Bells just days away, those in the parade are getting ready for the big day and lighting the way to the hokiday season.

Sohn Linen has been doing the parade since 2010 and has over 20,000 lights on their truck.

CATA is always a crowd favorite with their 60-foot CATApillar and lady bug, each with over 10,000 lights.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We're another day closer to Silver Bells in the City, which means full preparations are under way like decorating the floats. Including some crowd favorites.

“On Sunday, we had about eight people in here all day for about eight hours and we got most of it done then,” said Sohn Linen Director of Business Development Travis Sohn.

Sohn Linen has been hard at work for days.

“Throughout the week we've had another half dozen people helping out here and there, especially the detailing of the lettering on the side of the truck takes quite a while to do,” Sohn said.

Yes, working hard at their every day routine, but also a holiday tradition.

“I would estimate right around 20,000 lights on the truck,” Sohn said.

Sohn said this is their 13th year in the Silver Bells parade.

“We get volunteers from the company," Sohn said. "We employ about 250 people in the Lansing area and we collect volunteers every year to help us decorate the truck, which, as you can see, has a ton of Christmas lights. Mostly purple, as is our color scheme.”

And it's something they look forward to every year.

“We look for a lot of opportunities to connect with the community in any way that we can. And this is just one of the ways every fall that we really like to get out and we like to let people know who we are, what we do and that we're here and supportive of Lansing,” Sohn said.

Over at the CATA headquarters, one bus is out of service this week being transformed into a holiday spectacle.

Workers are decorating the CATApillar with 10,000 lights. The 60-foot crowd favorite is back this year along with the ladybug.

You can see Sohn's and CATA's festive mobiles on Friday during the Silver Bells parade.

