Safety shopping tips for one of the busiest weekends of the year

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — With one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year quickly approaching, whether your going out or shopping at home, the Meridian Township Police Department has some safety reminders.

In store:

• Keep your purse close to your body or your wallet in an inside coat pocket or front pants pocket.

• Don't argue or fight over an item.

• Don't take your money out until asked to do so.

• Use only one credit card. Remember the 2013 Target breach? Should something similar occur, you can reduce the risk of having multiple cards compromised.

• Save your receipts and monitor your credit card activity.

• If shopping with children, select a central location to meet in case you are separated. Teach kids how to ask a security guard or employee for help if they're lost.

In the Car:

• Be patient when looking for a parking space. Don't speed up to catch that empty (or soon-to-be empty) spot, and be cautious of other drivers who do.

• Park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

• Look around and under your vehicle before approaching it.

• Store shopping bags out of plain sight, in your trunk if possible.

• Look for other cars or people, and back out slowly.

Online:

• Stick to retailers you know and, preferably, have shopped with before.

• Research a business you haven’t purchased from before by checking customer reviews or complaints with the Better Business Bureau.

• Never commit to a deal that seems too good to be true.

• Avoid using a debit card since dispute reimbursements may be less than credit cards.

The weekend kicks off with Black Friday, followed by Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

