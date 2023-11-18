Meridian Twp. building comes down; makes way for stormwater drainage

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A vacant building in Meridian Township was demolished this week to make way for a stormwater management facility led by the Ingham County Drain Commission.

The building, just west of the Okemos Meijer, was demolished Wednesday.

The empty building and property were acquired in 2022 by the drainage district to aid in stormwater management and the prevention of flooding at the Okemos Road and Grand River Avenue intersection and in downstream residential neighborhoods.

The drainage project will not begin until 2024 or 2025, however the demolition of this building, which continues to be vandalized, is occurring in 2023 for public safety reasons.

In the coming months, residents will be able to find signs at the project site explaining the drainage project. Any questions about this project should be directed to the Ingham County Drain Commission at 517.676.8395.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook