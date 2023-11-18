Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodEast Lansing - Okemos - Haslett - Williamston - Webberville

Actions

Meridian Twp. building comes down; makes way for stormwater drainage

Meridian Twp. future drainage project
Meridian Township, 2023.
The future stormwater drainage project in Meridian Twp.
Meridian Twp. future drainage project
Posted at 11:06 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 23:06:15-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A vacant building in Meridian Township was demolished this week to make way for a stormwater management facility led by the Ingham County Drain Commission.

The building, just west of the Okemos Meijer, was demolished Wednesday.

The empty building and property were acquired in 2022 by the drainage district to aid in stormwater management and the prevention of flooding at the Okemos Road and Grand River Avenue intersection and in downstream residential neighborhoods.

The drainage project will not begin until 2024 or 2025, however the demolition of this building, which continues to be vandalized, is occurring in 2023 for public safety reasons.

In the coming months, residents will be able to find signs at the project site explaining the drainage project. Any questions about this project should be directed to the Ingham County Drain Commission at 517.676.8395.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mikayla Temple

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Mikayla Temple

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter