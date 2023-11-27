East Lansing dog park closing for winter season

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing's Northern Tail Dog Park, 6400 Abbot Road, will close for the winter season on Thursday, Nov. 30. The park will re-open again in the spring.

The Northern Tail Dog Park closes for the winter each season to protect park grounds from wear and tear. In the past, significant damage has occurred in the dog park due to usage during freeze-thaw periods and when the soil was wet and muddy.

Signs have been installed at the Northern Tail Dog Park to notify users of the seasonal closure. Other City facilities that close over the winter months include:

East Lansing Soccer Complex, 3700 Coleman Road

East Lansing Softball Complex, 6408 Abbot Road

East Lansing Family Aquatic Center, 6400 Abbot Road

All restrooms in City parks

