FOOD DRIVE: Where to drop off donations in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — As we enter the season of giving, the East Lansing Police Department is asking for donation to help those in need.

The police department will be collecting food and other important every day items on Thursday and Friday this week.

You can drop off donations at U Church from 3 to 7 p.m.

All donations will go to Haven House, the City Rescue Mission and the Advent House.

Items needed are:



Sugar

Cereal

Frosting

Canned veggies

Instant potatoes

Coffee & creamer

Jam/jelly (no grape)

Salt and pepper packets

Large apple or grape juice

13-gallon trash bags

Kleenex

Napkins

Toilet paper

Paper towel

Deodorant

Body wash

Large toothpastes

Trial sized shampoo

Individual tooth brushes

Diapers size 4-7

M-XL gloves

Broom and dustpan

Pillows and blankets

Dryer sheets

Cleaning spray

Dish detergent

Laundry sanitizer

Liquid laundry dish soap

28 oz. all purpose cleaner

Disinfectant wipes and spray

