FOOD DRIVE: Where to drop off donations in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — As we enter the season of giving, the East Lansing Police Department is asking for donation to help those in need.
The police department will be collecting food and other important every day items on Thursday and Friday this week.
You can drop off donations at U Church from 3 to 7 p.m.
All donations will go to Haven House, the City Rescue Mission and the Advent House.
Items needed are:
- Sugar
- Cereal
- Frosting
- Canned veggies
- Instant potatoes
- Coffee & creamer
- Jam/jelly (no grape)
- Salt and pepper packets
- Large apple or grape juice
- 13-gallon trash bags
- Kleenex
- Napkins
- Toilet paper
- Paper towel
- Deodorant
- Body wash
- Large toothpastes
- Trial sized shampoo
- Individual tooth brushes
- Diapers size 4-7
- M-XL gloves
- Broom and dustpan
- Pillows and blankets
- Dryer sheets
- Cleaning spray
- Dish detergent
- Laundry sanitizer
- Liquid laundry dish soap
- 28 oz. all purpose cleaner
- Disinfectant wipes and spray
