New Mayor and council members in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After last weeks election, East Lansing City Council has some new and familiar faces at the table.

Council member George Brookover, who was elected in 2021, will be the city's fifth mayor in less than five years. He was appointed to the role by council members at Tuesday's meeting.

Kerry Ebersole Singh was appointed Mayor Pro Tem.

Singh, Erik Altmann and Mark Meadows were the three winners of last weeks election and sworn in at Tuesday nights meeting.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook