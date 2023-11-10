Passion and performance: East Lansing High School theater raising money for productions

The East Lansing High School Theater Department is asking for the communities help to raise money for props, costumes and other production needs.

So far the GoFund Me has raised over $1,600 in two weeks.

This weekend kicks off the groups production of Noises Off, the schools fall show. Ticket sales will also help raise money for the department.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For some students at East Lansing High School the world is their stage and because of that passion, they're working to raise money for the theater department, but they need your help to do it.

Acting has always been East Lansing High School Senior, Micah O'Neals passion.

“I’ve always been into acting and just performing," O'Neal said. "I've been doing music since I was a little kid.”

But Sam Sewavi needed a little more of a push during a difficult time.

“I was kind of anxious to join that year since COVID was a really difficult year for a lot of people, me especially," Sewavi said. "So I think being motivated by my peers and my theater teacher at the time is what made me really want to jump in.”

Now they both find themselves in the theater group at the high school, loving it.

“It's really my biggest passion right now," O'Neal said. "I want to go and perform professionally after this."

But when it comes to putting on performances.

“The theater department at our school is not as strong as it has been," O'Neal said.

They've run into some hurdles.

“In the past, East Lansing's theater department was a lot better funded," Sewavi said. "We had much larger sets for different productions and over time we've had three different directors since the last time we had funding like that."

The group created a GoFund Me asking for help from the community.

“The only time we get our money is through ticket sales," O'Neal said. "So, it's just kind of like leeway for us to be able to have some spending money and it's not coming directly out of our directors pocket.”

So far it's been helpful raising over $1,600 in two weeks. But it's not only helped with funding, but also the groups motivation.

“Sometimes when you're performing you're thinking in your head, like, who really even cares other than me," Sewavi said. "It's nice to know that the people around you are watching because they enjoy it and not watching because they feel bad.”

Now they're getting ready to take the stage this weekend for their fall production.

“Our show is Noises Off," O'Neal said. "It's a funny comedy about actors who put on a play, but everything goes wrong you can think about. And it just shows the journey of our last rehearsal to our first performance.”

They're encouraging everyone to come see what they've worked so hard on.

“It's really important that we motivate the interests of younger people. That things people say to us now are the things we remember when we're adults," Sewavi said.

And maybe you'll even get to see some future stars in action.

“I think it's super important that people recognize that we can be just as talented as the famous actors people see on TV right now," Sewavi said. "And it's the things that we do right now, that will completely impact the way we view ourselves as adults.”

The show will be put on two weekends with two different casts. November 10-12 will be the Doors Cast and November 17-19 will be the Sardines Cast. Times and tickets can be found here.

