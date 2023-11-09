NO MERIT: East Lansing independent review complete

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The independent review in East Lansing, conducted after an anonymous complaint was made about specific leadership and city charter violations, has been submitted and accepted by City Council.

The independent review concluded the anonymous complaint was "without merit."

The review was conducted by Attorney Randall Secontine and the City Attorney concurred with this determination.

The city said the report is "attorney-client privileged and will not be made public to protect the identities of those that cooperated with the independent review, to allow the City and its employees to move forward with providing services to its citizens."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook