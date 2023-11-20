Free meals on Thanksgiving at Blondie's Barn

HASLETT, Mich. — For the 11th year, Blondie's Barn in Haslett is offering free meals to those in need for limited hours on Thanksgiving Day.

The restaurant will be open for dine-in only on Thursday, November 23 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Anyone in need is welcome to come for a free meal and no reservations or sign-ups are required. The meals are first come, first served and customers may need to wait outside until they can be seated.

Dinners will include turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans and rolls. Tables will be pushed together for a community style meal.

For more information, please contact Blondie’s Barn at 517.339.4600.

