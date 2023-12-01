East Lansing looking to fill open seats on Housing Commission

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing is seeking applicants to fill two vacancies on the Housing Commission.

One position is to fill an immediate vacancy and the other will begin in January.

The housing commission advises the East Lansing City Council on matters pertaining to housing within the City, including neighborhood preservation, housing information for community members, public hearings for rental housing licenses and amendments to the housing code.

Members of the Housing Commission represent low and moderate-income persons, minority groups, the elderly, persons with special needs, the business community, the general public and residents of Community Development target areas, such as Avondale Square.

The Housing Commission consists of nine members who serve three-year terms. The commission meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road.

Those who wish to serve, may visit https://cityofeastlansing.civicweb.net/Portal/BoardApplication/ [cityofeastlansing.civicweb.net] to apply for a seat.

