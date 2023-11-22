East Lansing Police investigating armed home robbery

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night.

Two men were arrested after allegedly committing an armed robbery at a home.

Police received a call around 10:15 p.m. about the robbery at Center Street.

When police arrived, the suspects had run off. Officers set up a perimeter and arrested both men.

Officials say the incident still remains under investigation.

