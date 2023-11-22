Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodEast Lansing - Okemos - Haslett - Williamston - Webberville

Actions

East Lansing Police investigating armed home robbery

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 1:08 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 13:08:21-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night.

Two men were arrested after allegedly committing an armed robbery at a home.

Police received a call around 10:15 p.m. about the robbery at Center Street.

When police arrived, the suspects had run off. Officers set up a perimeter and arrested both men.

Officials say the incident still remains under investigation.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mikayla Temple

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Mikayla Temple

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter