ORANGE BARREL ALERT: Portion of Lake Lansing Rd. closed this week

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Starting Monday, Nov. 13, motorists who drive a certain portion of Lake Lansing Road will be asked to take a detour.

Lake Lansing Road between Porter and Gibson Avenues will be closed for a pavement over a utility repair.

Drivers will be detoured to Hagadorn Road, Saginaw Highway and Abbot Road.

Access to local businesses and residences will still be available.

Drivers are asked to follow detour signs or find an alternate route.

The road is expected to be back open Friday, Nov. 17.

