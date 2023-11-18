East Lansing seeks applicants for Downtown Management Board

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing looking to fill two open seats on the Downtown Management Board and applications are now open.

One position is to fill an immediate vacancy and the other will begin in January 2024.

The mission of the board is to promote the City of East Lansing’s downtown area through marketing and creative placemaking efforts. Campaigns are designed to encourage community members to shop, dine, live and invest in downtown East Lansing.

The DMB consists of nine members who serve four-year terms. The commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. at City Hall, 410 Abbot Road.

Community members who own or manage a business within the DMB area, DMB district property owners and those who are residents of either the DMB district or an adjoining neighborhood, such as Bailey, Oakwood, Chesterfield or Glencairn are eligible to serve on the DMB.

Those who meet these qualifications and wish to serve, can apply here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook