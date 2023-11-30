Celebrate winter with the City of East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Community members are invited to celebrate the season with East Lansing’s Winter Fest Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

The event is free and will include entertainment, craft activities and a Winter Farmers Market. Activities will be held both indoors and out.

Specific activities planned include ice carving, outdoor fire pits with s’mores for roasting and food trucks from Tantay Peruvian Cuisine and Taqueria Monarca outside. Inside, there will be an indoor bounce house, indoor Nerf games, a photo booth, concessions, crafts/activities and informational tables provided by the East Lansing Public Library, East Lansing Planning Department, East Lansing Police Department and East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation and Arts.

Live performances will include the School of Rock East Lansing House Band from 11-11:45 a.m., Ventriloquist Richard Paul at noon and The Dangling Participles performing folk, American and Latin jazz and blues from 1-2 p.m.

The Winter Farmers Market will be held on the first floor of the community center.

For more information, visit www.cityofeastlansing.com/winterfest [cityofeastlansing.com].

