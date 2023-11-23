Blondie's Barn carries on tradition of free Thanksgiving meals for 11th year

For the 11th year, Blondie's Barn in Haslett gave out free Thanksgiving meals to the community.

Diners were able to eat in a community style fashion at tables pushed together and to-go boxes were sent to first responders working on the holiday.

Owners say they continue this tradition to make sure no one feels alone on Thanksgiving.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's the season of giving and at Blondie's Barn in Haslett, Thanksgiving marks tradition for giving back to the community.

Holiday's are all about tradition.

“Celebratin a happy Thanksgiving with this tradition,” said Blondie's customer Devin.

For the Manuel family who own Blondie's Barn, giving out free meals on Thanksgiving is their tradition.

“It's truly one of my favorite things about Thanksgiving,” said Andrea Manuel. “This is an opportunity for us to feed about 300 to 400 people.”

For some, coming to Blondie's on the holiday has become their tradition.

“Three years right now," Larry said. "I love the music too. It's great.”

To get a delicious home cooked meal.

“I like the dressing and the turkey and the yams are excellent,” Devin said.

But it's about more than just the food.

“If you don't have family in the area, we even have students who come from Michigan State, maybe they're international students who don't have family," Andrea said. "Basically anyone in the community, we want to make sure that they meet new people, they get to enjoy a happy Thanksgiving and not feel alone.”

It's about spreading a little cheer.

“It makes me get in the holiday spirit,” Larry said.

“Even Santa Claus is here today,” Devin said.

And creating more holiday traditions for the whole community.

“Happy Thanksgiving," Andrea said. "I hope everybody that gets to come in has a wonderful meal and those of you who don't, maybe we'll see you next year.”

“I'll be here next year too," Larry said.

