You can't stop the beat as Hairspray takes the Wharton Center stage next week

Hairspray will be taking the stage at the Wharton Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3.

Greg Kalafatas plays Edna Turnblad and talks about what audience members can expect at the show.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A Broadway classic is taking the Wharton Centerstage and one of the actors talked about the excitement of Hairspray.

“My name is Greg Kalafatas and I play Edna Turnblad in Hairspray.”

Greg Kalafatas always dreamed of being a part of Hairspray.

“This has been a dream of mine for 10 plus years," Kalafatas said "To really be in the show and to be part of it is amazing. I mean, it's the laughs, you get laughs every night, you can make people cry and make people laugh. You can make people cheer, and we do.”

He said there's just something magical about being part of a classic show that so many people know and love.

“We have the original sets we have original costumes, original wings, original dancing, original acting," Kalafatas said. "It's a re-creation of the Broadway production from 2002, from 20 years ago.”

Kalafatas plays the mom of the main character, Tracy Turnblad.

“A little background about Tracy is, the show centers around her and all she wants to do is dance on TV and be famous to live her best life," Kalafatas said. "Edna, the mom, is really concerned because it's 1962 and people who are bigger boned, shall we say, are not looked at very kindly in those days.”

Kalafatas describes Edna as a concerned parent who wants to protect her daughter at all costs. Until Tracy is able to change her mind.

“Tracy says, you know, I'm on TV, it's a new world out there, get out of a house, let's go have some fun," Kalafatas said. "So we do the big number and Edna gets a big makeover right on stage, quick change into a wig and makeup and everything. And then she's almost a new woman.”

Kalafatas said he likes playing Edna because her transformation from beginning to end is special.

"In the beginning of the show, she is really not happy with herself. She's kind of depressed a bit, she hasn't left the house in 10 years really, she's a shut in, she's embarrassed about her size, by how she looks," Kalafatas said. "And by the end of the show, she's wearing a gorgeous red gown and telling everybody that she likes herself."

And the show is more than just the music and fun. It has a special message Kalafatas hopes everyone leaves with.

"The real message is acceptance of yourself and others and that's really important these days," Kalafatas said. "I think that Hairspray really sneaks that in and people need to see it."

Hairspray will be at the Wharton Center from November 28 to December 3.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook