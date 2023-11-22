Tips on staying safe in the kitchen while cooking your holiday dinner

EAST LANSING, Mich. — As you get ready to start preparing your Thanksgiving meals, the East Lansing Fire Department has some tips on how to stay safe in the kitchen.

The department says Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires with more than three times the daily average. Christmas Day and Christmas Eve follow with both having nearly twice the daily average for home cooking fires. Cooking is the leading cause of death from home fires.

Some tips to stay safe include:



Stay in the kitchen while using the stovetop and check turkey frequently

Turkey fryers are strongly discouraged

Keep young children at least three feet away from hot stoves

Splashes or steam from hot food and liquids can cause serious burns

Keep knives out of the reach of young children

Ensure electric cords are not dangling off counters

Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children

Never leave children alone in a room with a lit candle

Keep the floor clear to prevent tripping hazards

Test smoke alarms to ensure they are in working order

