Hi! I'm Brad Sugden, Chief Meteorologist at FOX 47 News.

I'm a Michigander through and through. I was born in the metro Detroit area and spent most of my childhood up north in Gaylord. I graduated Central Michigan University, Fire Up Chips!, with a degree in meteorology and a concentration in broadcasting. I've even lived and worked on Mackinac Island!

I've loved weather my whole life. What really propelled me into broadcast meteorology, however, was a relief trip I volunteered with to assist with victims of Hurricane Katrina. Our group went down for a week and gutted water-damaged homes. While there, the residents were living in tents/campers in their yards and driveways. The stories they told all had a common theme - information and help was hard to come by. It was that experience that sent me down the path of being the communicator.

I have lived and worked all over the country both in and out of TV. Some of the TV stations I have worked at previously include KOTA Territory News in Rapid City, South Dakota, WOAY-TV in West Virginia, WOWT 6 News in Omaha, Nebraska, and most recently ABC12 News in Flint/Saginaw. Each of these experiences has given me the knowledge I need to provide you with the forecast that matters to you most!

In my free time, you can catch me out walking my dog, enjoying the local food/brewery scene or partaking in as many local festivals/events as I can! I am just as much as a member of the community I live and work in as you!

Feel free to send me weather pictures any time, or recommend a new place to eat/drink!