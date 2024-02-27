Hottest February day ever recorded, severe storms, now biggest temp drop in recorded history? Buckle up

LANSING, Mich. — We set an all-time record high temperature for the month of February in Lansing on Tuesday, Febraury 27th. The old record of 69 degrees was set on Febraury 11th, 1999. We shattered that record by four degrees with a 73 degree reading. This will now be the new hottest temperature in recorded history for the Capital City. Records date back to the 1860s. The record high for the day was only 64 degrees, which means we shattered it by nine degrees.

Severe weather is still likely into the evening and overnight hours. Many models are converging on the activity beginning after 9pm, but exiting quickly around 1am Wednesday morning. Hail and high winds are the primary threats. Sadly, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, either. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding in yards across our neighborhoods. There will a ton of thunder and lightning as well.

The actual cold front races through around 3am Wednesday morning. Temperatures will plummet from the 50s into the 30s by the time we head out the door for work and school. Winds will be howling out of the northwest at around 40mph which will cause a wind chill to feel like 15-25 degrees for the morning drive. Temperatures will only get colder instead of warming up in the afternoon. By the latter part of the day air temperatures will fall into the lower 20s with wind chill values in the single digits! That's a massive 50 degree drop in temperatures compared to Tuesday 24hrs prior.

According to the National Weather Service this temp drop of almost 50 degrees in 24hrs could be one of the largest in recorded history back to the 1960s.

As usual, we have one cold day before we soar back into record high temperature territory with more upper 60s on the way.

WSYM Plummet

