Lake effect and arctic cold set to invade Michigan through MLK Day

LANSING, Mich. — Lake effect snow kicks as severe cold intrudes from northern Canada. Expect fluffy snow to pile up around Lansing with wind chill values near -30 at times.

On the backside of the storm that brought the heavy wet snow, arctic air will push into the Mitten thanks to a big dip in the jet stream.

As this seriously cold air spills into the Great Lakes, it'll cause lake effect snow to develop. This snow could be very heavy at times with high winds pushing those bands very far inland, if not across the entire state at times. Accumulations will be heavy as the fluffy snow in the bitter cold piles up much easier than the heavy wet snow we received on Friday.

The Great Lakes being so warm will cause a couple of things to happen. The first, the lakes will create intense lake effect snow with white out conditions due to the temperature contrast between record warm water and the bitter cold. The second, will be colder temperatures to the south instead of the north. This happens when cold air wraps around Lake Michigan with a southwest wind. Without the warm lake water to warm up the air, it will remain extremely cold like it does to our west.

The high winds bringing in the cold air and lake effect will cause dangerously cold wind chill values. Expect wind chill readings to generally be the coldest to the south with -30 during overnight hours and -20 during daylight hours until Wednesday. North, near Lansing there will generally be -5 to -20 with a few isolated hours that could drop to -30 degree wind chills at times.

Air temperatures may not reach the double digits for afternoon highs Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows as cold as -10.

Bring pets indoors, check on friends and family, check your pipes, and take extra precautions if going outdoors.

