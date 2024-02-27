Watch Now
A potential record breaking temperature drop

Temperatures could plummet more than 50 degrees in 24 hrs
Temperatures will be crashing down into Wednesday
Posted at 6:44 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 18:44:42-05

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures could plummet more than 50 degrees in 24 hrs. Some areas will have a feels like of 74 degrees Tuesday then a feels like of 4 by Wednesday afternoon. Down we go.

Tonight: Severe storms possible between 9pm and 1am. Then clearing skies and very windy. Low: 35.

Wednesday: Windy, clouds, flurries, and high winds. Morning temps in the 30s and afternoon temps in the 20s. Wind gust over 40mph.

Thursday: 19 in the morning. Sunny skies. 38 in the afternooon.

Friday: Sunny. High: 54.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 61

