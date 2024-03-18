Late season cold snap with accumulating snow Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Cold air spills into Michigan complete with snow after record warmth. Is it necessarily a bad thing though? We'll discuss the ups and down to the weather and plants.

We have essentially avoided winter for all but two weeks this whole season. It's fitting that now a bunch of us are feeling a certain way to Mother Nature now that temperatures are falling to below average readings with some snow on the way. I mean who wouldn't? We had numerous record highs in the 70s including an all-time record high for the month of February recently. Let's now forget the times we had more thunderstorms than snow in certain months.

Michigan is notorious for the Spring cool down that brings a late season round of cold and snow. Well, here we go with that.

Temperatures will continue to get colder over the next few days with highs only in the lower to middle 30s. A storm system moving in Friday will bring moisture into that cold air which means it will likely fall in the form of snow.

As of Monday, the European and GFS models are close, but have enough differences that it could mean a different experience depending which one verifies. The European model has the center of the low a tad further south than the GFS, therefore, slightly more snow. To be clear, both models are showing accumulations, but the position of the low will mean the difference between a couple inches and a few to several inches.

It appears the best timing will be after the morning drive Friday am, but during the evening commute and perhaps overnight into Saturday morning.

This snow will be followed by an area of high pressure coming down from Canada. That will mean clearing skies and potentially very cold overnight lows in the 10s for the weekend.

Just as fast as this all happens we surge back into the 50s ahead of another storm system for early next week.

