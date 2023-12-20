No snow, but lots of drive-thru holiday lights displays!

LANSING, Mich. — We're lacking snow across Michigan, but there are ways to get in the holiday spirit. Some are a short drive away, some are further. All will be a certain boost to your mood! Let's check out where we can find some amazing drive-thru holiday lights displays.

As always, please check the websites of the specific show you want to attend for details on specific dates, times, and pricing.

WSYM Locations and costs of drive thru lights displays

Let's start with the displays closest to the Lansing / Jackson area:

Cottonwood Campground's Lansing Light Show located in Lansing. This one runs through New Years Eve and advertising about $25 per carload.

Lansing Holiday Light Show

Nite Lites at Michigan International Speedway located near Brooklyn, MI. This one runs through January 7th and is about $35 per carload.

Nite Lites

Merry Mile at Calhoun County Fairgrounds located in Marshall, MI. This one runs through December 30th on Thursdays-Sundays and is about $10 per carload.

Merry Mile

We'll now journey over the east side of the state between Flint and the Detroit Metro areas.

Christmas Holiday Magic at Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad located in Flint. This one runs only on Christmas Eve with other dates for activities out of the car. Cost $10 carload.

Christmas Holiday Magic

Holly Dazzle at the Michigan Renaissance Festival located in Holly, MI. This one runs most dates through the end of December. Cost is $22 per adult, $9 per child, and DOGS ARE FREE!! There is a lot of walking involved.

Holly Dazzle

Magic of Lights at Pine Knob located in Clarkston, MI. This one runs through December 30th. Tickets must be purchased online and run about $30+ per car load.

Magic of Lights

Downtown Rochester. This is a very well known and long-running drive through lights display in southeast Michigan. Cost is free, but pack your patience! There are a lot of cars.

The Big Bright Light Show

We'll now journey over to the west side of the state from Grand Rapids to Kalamazoo and every where in between.

Colors of Christmas Wonderland at Croton Township Campground near Newaygo, MI. This one runs through January 1st and costs a $5 donation.

Colors of Christmas

Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark located just north of Grand Rapids. This one runs through December 31st and costs $35 per carload.

Christmas Lite Show

Crane Orchards Lightshow located in Fennville, MI. This one runs through December 31st and costs $20 per carload.

Crane Orchards Lightshow

Christmas in the Park at Jellystone Park near South Haven. This one runs through this weekend (December 23rd) and costs $20 per carload.

Christmas in the Park

River Lights of Wonder at Riverside Churce in Three Rivers. This one runs through Christmas Eve and is free.

River Lights of Wonder

Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience at Gilmore Car Museum northeast of Kalamazoo. This one is open on select dates through December 30th and costs around $20 per person.

Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience

FORECAST:

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s through at least December 27th. There will be periods of rain as well.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

