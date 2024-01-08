First storm system of many moving in Tuesday / Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — The first of several storm systems is about to impact the state of Michigan. Though, this one might not have the impacts you would expect.

Snow will move in quickly and early Tuesday morning. Some of it will fall quite fast which will cause slick spots and slow moving traffic for the morning drive. You might ask, "won't it be too warm? Isn't the ground warm?" The answer is yes, it will be quite warm. Ground temps are still hovering over freezing and air temperatures will be about 32-33 degrees as the snow falls. However, the snow can only melt so fast. If it falls faster than it can melt, it'll stick to roadways and cause quite the mess. This is exactly what I'm expecting to happen Tuesday morning.

By lunchtime (12noon), areas from I-94 southward, including Jackson, will start to warm up more and transition over to rain. That area of rain will spread north to Lansing around 2-3pm. Rain at times will be pretty heavy. Combine that with melting snow and we could have some standing water on side streets with ponding in yards.

We're going with about 2-4" of snow with a pocket of 4-6" from Jackson to Grass Lake to Hudson and Somerset. This will all melt by the late afternoon and especially the evening.

WSYM Snow totals Jan 9th 2024

Rain will likely continue into the night with a brief switch over back to snow by Wednesday am as the storm system starts to move out. Wednesday will still be about 34 degrees. Even if we get another quick inch, it'll likely melt through the day. The residual ground warmth will also help to melt some of it off.

Lastly, winds will be sustained out of the southeast Tuesday at 10-20mph with gusts over 30mph. Wednesday those winds turn to the northwest at 15-25mph gusting near 40mph. So at times the heavy wet snow will be blowing around - the rain will be too.

WSYM Snow and rain timeline



Please follow along through the day Monday for the latest updates.

