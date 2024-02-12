Elusive snowfall could make a brief return to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — We're lacking snow this winter, but some accumulations are likely soon. The bulk of the storm system will miss the FOX 47 viewing area to the north, but a few slushy inches are possible.

A low pressure system will move through Michigan on Thursday bringing rain, wintry mix, and snowfall to parts of the state. That ever-so-difficult to forecast rain / snow line could end up going right through mid-Michigan... again.

Expect the wintry mix to kick off first thing Thursday morning during the commute. Some slushy snow accumulations are likely around Lansing and areas to the north. Areas south of Lansing will be looking at a wintry mix turning to rain as the day goes on and afternoon highs warm into the middle to upper 30s. Some areas that do pick up light snow could see it melt as things potentially turn to rain in the afternoon before the system exits.

As of Monday afternoon, a slushy inch or so could be likely around the Capital City with several inches to the north around Ithaca, Alma, and Mount Pleasant.

Temperatures will be around 30 degrees for the next couple of day after the storm system before surging back into the middle 40s by next week.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook