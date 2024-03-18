Can you make a taco? Then you can tell the difference between a severe watch and warning!

LANSING, Mich. — Severe Weather Awareness Week in Michigan runs from March 17th-23rd. The purpose of the week is to highlight and bring awareness to different types of severe weather so you can be prepared when disaster strikes. Every year there are more than 600 weather related fatalities in the United States with thousands of injuries. This information, and your decision making, will hopefully help lower that number!

We'll have a different topic to discuss for each day Monday - Friday as we go through the week. The topic for Monday is the difference between a Watch and a Warning.

A watch means conditions are right for severe weather to develop. This could be severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, flooding, etc.

A warning means one of those is happening right now and immediate action needs to be taken to protect life and property.

Think of it like tacos. If you have all the ingredients on the counter, you have a taco watch. No tacos exist yet, but you know you are about to assemble those delectable ingredients into a scrumptious morsel. Once you make a taco and are physically holding it in your hands ready to shove it down the hatch... you have a taco warning. Nom nom. Now I want tacos.

It is also important to have a plan in place that you have rehearsed and communicated with your family, friends, and roommates. It might sound dumb to practice such a thing, but you will be glad you did should severe weather strike and cause an emergency.

