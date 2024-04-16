Severe storms likely Wednesday afternoon

LANSING, Mich. — We're tracking severe storms with possible hail, wind, and tornadoes. In addition to those severe threats there will be frequent lightning and torrential rainfall. Expect a warm and humid day.

A powerful low pressure spinning to our north over Lake Superior will drag a cold front through early Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of the front, we'll warm into the lower 70s with a lot of humidity. That warm humid air combined with very cold air higher up in the atmosphere creates the perfect environment for strong to severe storms to develop. Updrafts could be strong which means they can carry large objects (hail) higher up into the cold part of the cloud. This is what is giving us our hail and heavy rain threat.

Here are some outlooks:

Storm Prediction Center - A marginal (1) to slight (2) risk for severe storms. These risk levels go up to 5 and we are a 1 and 2 depending on where you are at in the lower peninsula.

WSYM SVRwed

Weather Prediction Center - A marginal risk (1) for heavy rainfall. These risk levels go up to 3 (low, medium, and high).

Timing will be between 1p and 4p Wednesday afternoon April 17th, 2024. The storms will develop very quickly and race from west to east through the time frame mentioned. Once this line passes we will be in the clear for the rest of the day.

WSYM satrad1

WSYM Severe threats

