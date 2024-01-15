More cold, but the end is in sight

LANSING, Mich. — How warm will we get when this bitter cold finally ends? I'll have the answer for you! First, we have some dangerously cold wind chills to get through until Wednesday morning. Be safe.

Tonight: Light snow. Around 1" accumulation. Cold. Low 7. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. Wind chill: -15

Tuesday: Flurries, cloudy, windy. High 9. Winds: SW 15-25mph. Wind chill: -20.

Wednesday: Flurries, cloudy, windy. High 16. Winds: SW 15-25mph. Wind chill -15.

Thursday: Light snow. High 21. Wind: NW 5.

Friday: Light snow. High 17.

