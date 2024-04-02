LANSING, Mich. — Blizzard Warning issued for parts of the Upper Peninsula through Wednesday. Some areas will pick up more than two feet of fresh snow with winds gusting near 50 mph at times.

WSYM

Better late than never right? Marquette is a whopping 71" below normal of snowfall for the season. Even though this won't be enjoyed by winter sports enthusiasts, it'll bring some much needed moisture to a drought-stricken area. The entire U.P. is now between abnormally dry and severe drought.

The Blizzard Warning is in effect for areas in red until 8pm Wednesday evening. During that time visibility could be near zero with travel being nearly impossible in some spots. The snow will be heavy and wet which could cause power outages up there, too.

Some of the higher elevations will be buried in two feet of snow by the time the storm system exits on Thursday.

WSYM

