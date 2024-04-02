Tornado Outbreak possible south of Michigan Tuesday evening

LANSING, Mich. — A mere 100 miles south of our viewing area is under a severe weather threat. This includes strong, long-track tornadoes, as well as damaging wind gusts and very large hail. No threat to Michigan.

As our low pressure brings rain to mid-Michigan and heavy snow up north, a significant severe weather outbreak is likely to our south across Indiana, Ohio, and points southward. The threat, unfortunately, includes strong long-track tornadoes. Some of these areas were hit just weeks prior.

WSYM Tornado Risk

A moderate risk of severe weather has been issued down to our south by the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday evening. That is a level 4 out of 5 on the threat scale.

Part of the Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) exists in southern Michigan. However, we are simply too far north to see anything materialize other than a quick rumble of thunder. The severe threat is no present in Michigan.

The severe weather threat will shift east to the mid-Atlantic by Wednesday.

