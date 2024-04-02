Two feet of April snow for parts of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — As a very cold late season storms system rolls through Michigan, parts of the state could be buried in a fresh two feet of snow. It goes to show that warm winters can still produce cold springs.

A low pressure system bringing wind and rain to mid-Michigan is bringing heavy snow to areas up north. Some places, such at Marquette, will likely see snow accumulate for the better part of two whole days. It'll be a very heavy and wet snow as well with winds gusting to 45mph off Lake Superior. This will create blizzard conditions at times.

WSYM Snow

Closer to home in Lansing and Jackson, we could see some flakes fly as well - especially Wednesday. However, we are not anticipating any real accumulations. Most likely just some white on the grass and hoods of cars, things like that.

The weather shapes up by the weekend as widespread sunshine and 50s are heading our way!

