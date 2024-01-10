Friday / Saturday storm could bring Michigan travel to a halt

LANSING, Mich. — A large storm system is expected to quickly move in Friday which could cause major travel impacts around the state. We can expect snow and blowing snow to last through much of the weekend.

Below is a Weather Prediction Center impact forecast for our area.

WSYM Winter Storm Severity Index



Notice moderate impacts are expected, however, we could easily see that escalate into major or extreme based on the track of the low pressure and heavy snow swath.

As of Wednesday PM, we are anticipating snow to start moving in after the noon hour and lasting through the day Saturday. The heaviest snow should arrive around 6pm and last until around 6am Saturday morning. Please be aware that lake effect will kick in after that. So, even though the storm system moves out, we will have impacts and additional accumulations from lake effect. Snow totals could be greater than six inches for most of the area with some spots nearing the twelve inch mark off to the north.

Winds will be gusting up to 40mph Friday and up to 60mph Saturday. This will cause visibility to drop near zero at times and make travel extremely difficult.

Stay tuned for further updates.

