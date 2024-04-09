Who can go from fire conditions to potential flooding in 48hrs

LANSING, Mich. — Some neighborhoods with very high fire dangers could see flooding as soon as this weekend after two days of heavy rainfall pass through mid-Michigan. Who can expect what.

A warm and very moist storm system will move into the Great Lakes from the Gulf of Mexico early Thursday morning through Friday evening. The Gulf moisture that will be present will cause very heavy rainfall rates that will last for a rather long period of time. Some thunderstorms could even be thrown into the mix. Once all is said and done, some neighborhoods could pick up nearly three inches of water.

This much water over a ground with very little green vegetation will likely cause some flooding issues by the weekend. Be careful of flood-prone areas and please watch water levels on neighborhood rivers and streams carefully.

Plants / vegetation / trees are excellent for "drinking up" water out of the ground. Some trees, like oak trees, can drink up to 100 gallons of water per day from the soil!! So until they green up we are more prone to flooding from rain like this.

WSYM HEavy rain

