Eclipse countdown: T-minus one month until the cosmic event of a lifetime!

LANSING, Mich. — In one month the skies will darken in the middle of the afternoon as the moon passes between the earth and the sun. The experience you receive will depend on where you are in mid-Michigan!

April 8th will be the last total solar eclipse until 2044 for North America. Make sure you make plans to see it if you can!

For Lansing, we can expect the sun to be 97% blocked by the moon. The moon will start blocking the sun at 1:56 pm eastern time. The maximum coverage of 97% will happen at 3:12 pm with the eclipse ending and the moon moving away from the sun in full at 4:25 pm.

Please remember that it WILL NOT BE SAFE TO LOOK AT THE SUN during this event AT ALL in Michigan. You will need protective solar glasses the entire time. The only areas you can look at the sun will be in the line of 100% totality which will be just to our south.

I have personally experienced the solar eclipse in 2017 in Nebraska. It is something you should make every effort to witness if you can! Especially in the area of 100% totality. You will not have the same experience in areas even 99% covered as you would in areas 100% covered. You really need the full 100% for the darkness effect.

Below are images that simulate a normal afternoon, Lansing's 97% coverage, and areas of 100% coverage down to our south.

Stellarium Partial Eclipse



Stellaruim 98 percent sun blockage



Stellarium 100 percent totality



Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

