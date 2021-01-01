I'm Tianna Jenkins, a senior multimedia journalist with a creative twist for FOX 47 News.

Born and raised in the nation's capital, I was the little girl who always loved writing short stories and taking pictures of everything.

I kicked off my broadcast career in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, at WVUA 23 while attending Stillman College.

After graduating, I quickly learned that journalism takes you to great places and helps you meet amazing people. I've shared the stories of many people in Alabama, Texas, Florida, and now Michigan.

One thing I want you to know is that I'm here for you. I'm here to tell your stories and make sure your concerns are heard.

I'm always looking forward to meeting new people. Feel free to say hi if you see me out in the community or email me if you have a tip/story idea!