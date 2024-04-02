'He's not forgotten' Family remembers owner of Metro Retro in Old Town

Owner of Metro Retro in Old Town Ted Stewart passed away over the weekend.

He was loved by so many in the Old Town community and beyond.

Video allows you to hear from his family and learn who Ted was.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I'm going to miss so much about him, so much," said Dannie Stewart Ted Stewart's husband.

A soulmate gone far too soon.

Dannie Stewart lost his husband Ted Stewart this past weekend.

Dannie Stewart Dannie and Ted Stewart



"He made me a better person," Dannie said.

"He stood up for everyone. He was one of those people. He was for the underdog," Dannie said.

Dannie and Ted's love story started in California at a traffic light.

"I hear this voice. This guy says to me hey you, I love your tattoo. And I turned around and I was like oh hello. Ted was a very very handsome man," Dannie said.

"We've been together ever since," Dannie said.

Dannie Stewart Dannie and Ted Stewart



Ted's sister Christine Fronczak ran the store Metro Retro in Old Town with him.

She says she will miss the good times they shared.

"He's my big brother. He's the only one I have. And I honestly have no idea what to do without him at this point. He means the world to both of us," Christine said.

There are so many words to describe Ted's personality

"Kind, loving, generous, very generous," Dannie said.

And passionate about his community.

A community that loved him dearly.

"He was just a bright light. At his store and just around Old Town in general. I know he frequent a lot of our brunch spots and a lot of other stores too. People ran into him everywhere because he was always out and about," said the Old Town Commercial Association Executive Director Samantha Benson.

"It's going to be a massive hole in our heart here. It's going to be tough to fill his place even if the store stays. It's just an energy you can't match," Samantha said.

Although Ted is physically not here his loved ones say his spirit will live on forever.

And they hope people will continue to keep his memory alive.

"People should share all of their stories. Share all the experiences they had. Scream it through the rooftops. I want Ted to feel it in heaven. If, that's where he's at. I want him to know how much people love him. So he's not forgotten," said Dannie.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook