Timber! Lumberjack Festival returns to Old Town this weekend

Brrs, Beards, and Brews: A Lumberjack Festival returns to Old Town on Saturday.

The festival will have games, competitions, food, brews, and vendors.

Video gives you a breakdown of what you can expect.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

If you're driving around old town this weekend don't be surprised if you see some lumberjacks just casually logging around.

"It is absolutely insane and such a hilarious event," said executive director of the Old Town Commerical Association Samantha Benson.

Brrs Beard and Brews: A Lumberjack Festival is back for its fifth year and is transforming the 1200 block of Turner Street into some lumberjack fun.

With games, vendors, food trucks, and competitions.

"The beard competition is pretty awesome. We get people from all over the Midwest that come to it. We have different categories, we have the best overall, and we have the longest and strongest. We have a mustache-only competition," said Lumberjack Shawn Dyer.

Of course, they get some wild-styled beards as well.

Chamberlin Photography Beard Competition



"Hairspray, mousse, whatever they use, and style them into all sorts of crazy things," Dyer said.

"No one beard is the same," Benson said.

And you can't forget about the feats of strength competition.

"It's kind of our wacky version of a strength competition. It's a little bit strength, and a little bit strategy, and a whole lot of fun," Dyer said.

"We will have a tire rolling contest we'll be logging to it'll be crazy," Benson said.

The festival will take place from 12 pm until 5 pm.

Brews are involved so it's a 21 years and up event.

It's free but they suggest a $10 donation to help support the district.

"Even if you're not here for a lumberjack, check out the district. It's such a cool place and we hope to see you there," Benson said.

