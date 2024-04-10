More affordable housing planned for REO Town neighborhood

Michigan State Housing Development Authority and Let's Grow Michigan held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the expansion of the REO Gateway Project.

REO Gateway is a project to create another affordable housing option for middle-class Michigan families.

Video gives more information on what you can expect.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We want to have options, and now we have more options where people can live," said Mayor Andy Schor.

City officials and state leaders gathered to announce new rental homes coming to the area.

"Another 24 incremental units onto this property to continue to bring workforce back into the city of Lansing," said Brent Forsberg, Developer and Principal at Urban Systems.

There are already three apartment buildings with people living in them.

In the fall, another one will be added to the property.

"People are going to love it. The vision, the view is good. The noise isn't too much. It's energy efficient, which will be savings. So the really the units are incredible," Schor said.

Adding this new building to the apartments was made possible by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority's Missing Middle Housing Program which contributed $1.68 million.

"We're in the middle of a housing crisis right now, every unit of housing that we can add to our inventory counts," said Amy Hovey, CEO and Executive Director of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

Mayor Andy Schor says this is another important opportunity to invest in the Lansing area and have more people move to our neighborhoods.

"A legislative staffer that makes 25, 30, $45,000, maybe a hospital worker, maybe a GM employee, someone who's making that that middle income, they need to have good housing too. And now this is adding to that product and availability of that product," Schor said.

The building is expected to be complete by this fall.

