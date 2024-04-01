How a $60 million funding program aims to help with affordable housing

The state of Michigan unveiled a $60 million funding program to help with affordable housing in our neighborhoods.

The MI Neighborhood Program aims to fund the priorities throughout the state with housing development.

Video explains how they hope it will help Lansing. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I think it’s time that we get building," said Amy Hovey Executive Director and CEO of Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

The MI Neighborhood Program is up and running.

Leaders with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority hope it will better fund the priorities throughout the state with housing development.

"Whether it's new construction, rehabilitation, for rental, for home ownership, home ownership rehab," Hovey said.

According to officials, in the Lansing area, we are about 7,500 housing units short of where we need to be to make sure people can afford housing.

"So in the Lansing area, specifically this fund will be used to be able to do infill housing in our neighborhoods. Help to stabilize the housing stack we currently have as well as be able to build some multi-family units," Hovey said.

Lansing mayor Andy Schor says he's excited about this program.

"We need new housing," Schor said.

And noted that it's something that's needed all over the city.

"We have a very large number of housing that is older. We would love to set up more programs to assist in fixing some older housing," Schor said.

Officials say the program is funded with community development block grant dollars and housing and community development fund dollars.

The grant applications opened on Monday and officials say a single grant can go up to 2 million dollars.

