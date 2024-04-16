New grant program aims to preserve the identity of downtown Lansing

Video gives you an explanation of the new Tenant Improvement Grant Program.

Downtown Lansing Inc. has rolled out a new tenant improvement program to help preserve history spaces and bring more businesses to the downtown area.

The program will be rolled out in July.

“Preserving the identity of our downtown Lansing is so important," Executive Director Cathleen Edgerly said.

Downtown Lansing Inc. is helping breathe life into their neighborhood again with its new tenant improvement grant program.

“An improvement program that could help with filling the gaps for some of the cost that is needed to really revitalize, enhance, some of these historic buildings and make them available for modern day uses," Edgerly said.

DLI has a million dollars from the state to fund the tenant improvement grant program.

“We will be awarding for half of the cost needed to rehab a building up to $100,000," Edgerly said.

It will help new or existing businesses looking to call downtown Lansing home with interior and exterior improvements and help support the preservation of historic spaces.

“Help get these wonderful buildings that are part of our downtown Lansing district up to code, help get the updates and enhancements that are needed in order to support that businesses need," Edgerly said.

Executive Director Kathleen Edgerly says downtown Lansing has a number of vacancies right now and this is their way of providing support and changing that.

“To allow buildings to fall into ruins is a disservice to us all," Edgerly said.

Director of Economic Development and Planning for the city of Lansing Rawley Van Fossen says this move is a great move for our neighborhood.

“Ensuring that we remain to have a vibrant, exciting, and welcoming downtown," he said.

“A grant program like this gets me excited. We are not just wiping the slate clean and completely recreating and reimaging our downtown, we are preserving the history that was once here but using it in a different style," He said.

DLI will roll out its new tenant improvement grant program in July of this year.

