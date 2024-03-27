Next stop Florida: New airline lands at Capital Region International Airport

Breeze Airways announced on Tuesday that it will be offering flights to Fort Myers and Orlando Florida from the Capital Region International Airport.

The new service will allow people in our neighborhoods to travel and bring more people, and jobs to the area.

Video gives you a look at what you can expect.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Easy, affordable, convenient service to where people want to go," said Bud Hafer, Director of Government and Airport Affairs with Breeze Airways.

It's the newest airline that will be hitting the runways at the Capital Region International Airport and giving our neighbors more options when it comes to traveling.

"We'll be flying to Fort Myers and Orlando Florida starting in October," Hafer said.

Bud Hafer with Breeze Airways says they chose Lansing because it's growing and they felt like it was needed here.

"It's been forgotten by other airlines," Hafer said.

But people from our neighborhoods aren't the only ones who will be packing their bags.

It's also a new opportunity to bring more people here.

Something that Choose Lansing is all about.

"The goal is to always just to bring more people here that economic impact. The more people that come and visit our community, the more dollars that come into our region," said President and CEO of Choose Lansing Julie Pingston

"Those in outline regions can then come to an essential point here in Lansing and don't have to fly out of other airports," Hafer said.

And it doesn't stop here.

"Not only are we adding service we're adding jobs. So breeze is going to come in they are going to need folks to help support checking passengers in, loading the aircraft, fueling the aircraft, and a lot of great opportunities for us," said the President and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority Nicole Noll-Williams.

Officials also noted that the cost of the trip is low.

With flights to Fort Myers starting at $89 and starting at $79 for a trip to Orlando.

