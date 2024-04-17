We're open: Businesses in Lansing keep hope alive after construction causes issues

Construction on Michigan Avenue and near the Frandor area isn’t just causing headaches for drivers it's also impacting local businesses.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It’s business as usual inside of The People’s Kitchen in Lansing.

Orders are up and customers are being served.

“Providing creative and innovative food plates in a relaxed and come into our atmosphere," said General Manager Douglas Mulkey.

But it’s what’s happening outside that’s causing some problems.

“There's a whole Michigan Avenue Renovation Project that's going on," Mulkey said.

“Completely closing down Michigan Avenue right in front of the people's kitchen,” Mulkey said.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 Construction outside of The People's Kitchen



They saw a dip in business.

“Not just lost revenue from foot traffic. We've also had several water mains breaks in the area that have forced us to close for periods of time. You can't run a restaurant," Mulkey said.

But The People’s Kitchen isn’t the only business feeling the pain from construction.

Over in Frandor Pure Options is in the same boat.

“We've seen about a 20% decrease in revenue during this construction cycle. It's been a significant challenge, trying to get customers to come into our store," said Christopher York, Head of Marketing and marketing operations.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 Construction outside Pure Options



And customers that come in are venting about their frustrations.

“A lot of our regulars have either migrated to one of our other stores or they're not shopping as frequently with us,” York said.

“Michigan Avenue was a major artery for us, especially the westbound Michigan Avenue. It's a lot of our consumers coming from East Lansing. Both eastbound and westbound not being able to make the turn on clipper has been incredibly difficult," York said.

Both businesses are determined to get the word out and let the community know they are still open.

They started campaigns, posted on social media, and put out signs on the roads directing people where to go.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 Sign outside of Pure Options



Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 Sign for The People's Kitchen



As construction continues the impact goes beyond these two businesses.

Most importantly they want people to show support.

“It's going to matter,” Mulkey said.

