Hop to it: Check out these Easter events in downtown Lansing

This weekend Downtown Lansing will have some Easter events to check out.

Bunny Hop on the Square and JCI Lansing Easter Egg Hunt will be fun.

Video gives you a preview of what you can expect.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Saturday 10,000 Easter eggs will be scattered across the capital lawn for the 38th annual JCI Lansing Easter Egg Hunt.

"We expect thousands of people to come on out," said chapter president Jessica Anderson.

The family-friendly event will kick off at 10 am and go until 11:30 am

The eggs will be divided up between three separate hunts.

"We are going to try something new. Our youngest children are zero to three. And that age group is going to go first and that will take place at 10:30, and then at 10:45 the four to six will go, and then at 11 is going to be seven and up," Anderson said.

Inside each egg is a little treat

"It is toys and candy. Half of them are toys and half of them are candy so it's a little bit of a variety," Anderson said.

The egg hunt isn't all you can do.

They will have family activities, live music, vendors, face painting, and a special appearance by you know who.

"There's an appearance from the easter bunny so people are able to get their picture with the easter bunny. We suggest a location but it is certainly not required," Anderson said.

And around the corner, you can take your Easter egg baskets to S. Washington Sq and collect eggs for Bunny Hop on the Square.

"Featuring over 30 stops for families to come and get treats, special activities, shop dine, and support our downtown businesses," executive director of Downtown Lansing Inc. Cathleen Edgerly.

The event will take place from noon until 2 pm between the 100 and 400 block.

"Each of the participating businesses will be marked with a green balloon for a spot for you to stop by and they'll wonderful other community partners will be set up all along the sidewalks," Edgerly said.

And businesses will also have sales going on with sweet deals.

Both of these events are free and they aren't the only events going on this weekend there will be a 5k at Potter Park Zoo.

So what are you waiting for hop on down and check them out.

