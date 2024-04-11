Grab your popcorn: Capital City Film Festival returns to Lansing

Capital City Film Festival offers more than 100 films, parties, music, and more.

The festival will have events every day up until April 20.

Video gives you a quick rundown of what you can expect at the Capital City Film Festival.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"You won't be able to believe that such a cool thing is happening in our city," said festival director Emma Selby.

Calling all film lovers. Grab your popcorn because it's time to check out the Capital City Film Festival.

Every screening is a reel treat. With more than 100 films you can catch.

"The schedule is jam-packed. We have everything from some funky short films. We have things that we have titled heavy hitters, which are all you know like a cry your eyes out if you're in that mood," Selby said.

"We have documentaries, ranging from local topics to global topics. And we also have some feature-length fictional films, including some comedies, some dramas, and some spooky horror in their little bit of everything for everyone," Selby said.

And that's not all the fun you can have during this celebration.

"We have parties, we have music, it's really just a celebration of the arts for our community here in Lansing put on by a bunch of other art lovers," Selby said.

Khalid Ibrahim

"You can buy tickets out the door for pretty much all of our events and they're usually $5 or cheaper, free events, $5 events," Selby said.

With snacks of course.

"We have concessions for sale at all of our events. You can buy popcorn, you can buy drinks, our concessions are super cheap," Selby said.

Venues for the festival are all central to downtown Lansing to make everything accessible.

The festival will span over the next couple of days.

"We end on April 20 with a huge after-party at the Fledge. It goes from 8 pm until 3 am and then we have musical acts stacked all night," Selby said.

Capital City Film Festival Capital City Film Festival

So, what are you waiting for head on down and make sure you catch a cool frame.

