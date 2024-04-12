Why City Rescue Mission is rolling out a nearly $10 million project in Lansing

City Rescue Mission has purchased two buildings on W. Kalamazoo Street in Lansing.

This is all a part of a nearly $10 million renovation project.

Video explains why City Rescue Mission is looking to expand.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"This will be the largest shelter for adults in Michigan," said executive director Mark Criss.

These two brick buildings on the 400 block of W. Kalamazoo Street will be the future of a new shelter for the City Rescue Mission.

"We recognize over the past few years, we've been working at capacity. So last year, we provided shelter for 244 men, women, and children every night. Last year in 2023. So just an example of that we're functioning at capacity. So we decided to expand," Chriss said.

City rescue mission will merge both buildings and it will be about 37,000 square feet when it's complete.

"Provide a shelter for adults, so it'd be three dormitories. So each dormitory will have about 100 people, so 200 men, and 100 women, so three dormitories collectively," Criss said.

The location will also have a cafeteria, provide meals as well as a chapel

"This location also provides day shelter and evening shelter. So it could also be our drop-in center. So if you don't come to the shelter, you can come to a drop-in center," Criss said.

Executive Director Mark Criss says they chose this location because it is convenient for those who need help.

"It's so close to the CATA bus station and close to the library and next to Reuter Park. It's a great location where a lot of our guests already are located. So it's going to be quicker access to providing services to our guests in our community," Criss said.

This project will be done in two phases and construction for the first phase is expected to start in August.

"The fun is just beginning, we have about 2.5 million towards the project. So we sought to raise about $7 million over the next few years to finish the project," Criss said.

"I think this is a long-term solution. And I think our community is ready to help with that need," Criss said.

For more information, click here.

