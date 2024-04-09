Brewing up a view: Lansing Brewing Company hosts Solar Eclipse Watch Party

The Lansing Brewing Company hosted a Solar Eclipse Watch Party Monday afternoon.

Those in attendance could enjoy food, drinks, play games, and get a good view of the solar eclipse.

Video gives you a recap of people enjoying their time there.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

All eyes were on the sky at the Lansing Brewing Company Monday afternoon as people gathered to watch the solar eclipse.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this happen," said LBC worker Hannah Foltz.

Special glasses were given out to those in attendance to protect their eyes as they looked up.

"It's great. I instantly got glasses when I got here, stepped outside, got a cold beer now I'm just hanging out," Foltz said.

From MSU law students enjoying the view while studying .

Tianna Jenkins, WYSM, April 2024 MSU Law students check out the solar eclipse



"It's definitely contradictory that it's like super sunny outside and the eclipse has already started but it's really nice," said law student Esmeralda Rios.

To first-timers and also people who have experienced an eclipse before.

"I saw the last one I think when I was in first grade. Last total eclipse and it looks like that well similar," said Lansing resident Rick Luke.

"It's awesome that it only takes a certain amount of hours to happen itself. So it's just cool to experience it," said Foltz

And for one couple the day was super special.

Not just because it was a solar eclipse, but also because it was their 25th anniversary.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 Couple celebrates 25th anniversary



"When you wake up in the morning you're going wow it's the eclipse today and our anniversary. And so to put them two together it's crazy," said Todd Goodrich.

Regardless of where you were in the mid-Michigan area, those in attendance hope more people got a chance to experience the show from the sky

"Happy solar eclipse," said a group of people attending.

