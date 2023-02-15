1
MSU Tragedy
National
Run, hide, fight active shooter training needs retooled, expert says
Scripps News
2:52 PM, Feb 15, 2023
MSU Tragedy
Michigan sports teams to honor Michigan State with helmet decal
1:27 PM, Feb 15, 2023
MSU Tragedy
Hundreds of MSU students gather at Capitol for sit-down protest after shooting
WXYZ
12:52 PM, Feb 15, 2023
MSU Tragedy
The Rock repainted multiple times in days after MSU mass shooting
Katharine Finnerty
12:46 PM, Feb 15, 2023
MSU Tragedy
Here’s how you can help those impacted by the MSU mass shooting
12:36 PM, Feb 15, 2023
MSU Tragedy
Stats: MSU shooting joins growing list; school shootings rise 150% since 2018
Josh Berry
10:09 AM, Feb 15, 2023
MSU Tragedy
‘It was scary. It was mortifying': MSU students grieve after ‘chaotic’ night
Lauren Edwards
10:08 AM, Feb 15, 2023
MSU Tragedy
GoFundMe launches hub of verified MSU fundraisers
FOX 17
10:08 AM, Feb 15, 2023
MSU Tragedy
Alumna coordinates efforts to get Michigan State University students home
Lauren Kummer
10:07 AM, Feb 15, 2023
National
Schools are adding strategies to respond to shootings
Jamal Andress
8:43 AM, Feb 15, 2023
National
A student and teacher describe moments during MSU shooting
Axel Turcios
7:39 AM, Feb 15, 2023
MSU Tragedy
Local communities gather in honor of the 3 students who died on MSU campus
Kiara Hay
6:22 AM, Feb 15, 2023
MSU Tragedy
Clawson student killed at MSU remembered as 'model human being'
Darren Cunningham
8:34 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Tragedy
'She was beautiful' said grandmother of 19-year-old MSU student killed
Kimberly Craig
8:33 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Tragedy
MSU shooter convicted on 2019 gun charge; Lansing neighbors often heard gunshots
Ross Jones
4:48 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Tragedy
MSU's 'Zeke the Wonder Dog' offers students, faculty comfort after mass shooting
Erica Murphy
8:09 PM, Feb 14, 2023
State Capitol
Michigan lawmakers respond to mass shooting at Michigan State
Elle Meyers
4:55 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Tragedy
'How many more?' Question MSU students are asking following mass shooting
Hannah McIlree
4:44 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Tragedy
Michigan State University mourns loss of 3 students killed in shooting
WXYZ Staff
4:43 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Tragedy
Mental health resources following mass shooting at MSU Monday
Ashley Taylor
11:33 AM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Tragedy
What we know about the Michigan State University mass shooting
Katharine Finnerty
10:06 AM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Tragedy
Michigan State students recount hiding wherever they can during active shooter
5:29 AM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Tragedy
Michigan lawmakers, officials react to deadly shooting at MSU
Katharine Finnerty
2:01 AM, Feb 14, 2023
State
Schools across Greater Lansing area cancel classes after deadly shooting at MSU
Katharine Finnerty
12:05 AM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Tragedy
'It's scary and it's real': Students on campus react to deadly shooting at MSU
12:04 AM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Tragedy
BLOG: Michigan State shooting 3 people dead, what we know about the victims
Katharine Finnerty
8:58 PM, Feb 13, 2023
MSU Tragedy
Here’s how you can help those impacted