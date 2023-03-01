Paint therapy workshop to help those struggling after MSU tragedy

LANSING, Mich. — This Sunday, people who are still struggling with the tragedy that happened at Michigan State University can relieve some stress with a paint therapy session.

The paint therapy workshop will be hosted by Paint Your Poison and both East Lansing and West Lansing JoAnn Fabric and Craft Stores.

It will take place in the classroom at the JoAnn Fabric and Craft store in Frandor from noon until 4 p.m. Those who attend will be able to take a relaxing journey and paint away any built up stress or tension.

The event is free and open to anyone whether you are a part of the MSU community or not. Supplies will be provided and snacks will be available as well.

For more information, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook