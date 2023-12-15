Michigan State reaches settlement with families of students killed in mass shooting

Michigan State University has reached settlements with the families of three students who were killed in the mass shooting on Feb. 13.

During a Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, the board unanimously voted to approve the agreements with the families of Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser.

David Femminineo, an attorney for the Verner family, said the settlement is for $5 million.

Family photos Brian Fraser, Alex Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson

“This case was never about blaming Michigan State University for the tragic events of 2/13/23. From the outset the discussions with MSU General Counsel Brian Quinn centered around how MSU can support the Verner family moving forward beyond 2/13/23," Femminineo said in a statement. "The Verner family did not seek to blame MSU for the death of their daughter. Instead, the Verner family has sought answers as to how this could be prevented in the future."

Five others were injured when a suspect opened fire on students inside Berkey Hall and the MSU Union. The suspect later killed himself.

During the board meeting Friday, MSU Trustee Dan Kelly said, "While no amount of compensation can ever replace the loss of a life, we do hope this brings some closure, support and relief to these impacted families."