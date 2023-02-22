Sparrow Health System updates status of 5 students injured in the MSU mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Health System gave an update Wednesday morning on the conditions of the five Michigan State University students who were injured in last week's mass shooting . All five of the injured students were transported to Sparrow Hospital.

The update was that one of the students that was previously in critical condition has been moved to serious condition, but stable.

According to MSU Police and Public Safety, one of the students is in fair condition, three are in serious condition, but stable and one remains in critical condition.

